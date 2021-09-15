New Leadership Experience and Women in Telecom Summit at Calix ConneXions 2021 Empower Broadband Service Providers To Achieve Success at Scale

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix ConneXions 2021 will offer a new Leadership Experience. This unique initiative personalizes learning for attendees based on their job function in the broadband industry. Over one hundred learning sessions and consultations will reveal best practices and strategies to support success at scale in the areas of general management, marketing, customer support, and network engineering and operations. Attendees will learn how to grow the value of their business while enjoying exclusive access to top industry thought leaders and world-class entertainment. In another first, Calix will host the Women in Telecom Summit featuring a keynote by Sally Helgesen, international bestselling author of several books on female leadership, including How Women Rise. ConneXions runs from October 16-19 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Attendance is limited and filling up fast; early-booking discounts for the Wynn Las Vegas end September 17.

Now in its 15th year, ConneXions is the premier industry conference for broadband service providers (BSPs). This year, Calix offers an even broader range of valuable learning opportunities.