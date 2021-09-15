New Leadership Experience and Women in Telecom Summit at Calix ConneXions 2021 Empower Broadband Service Providers To Achieve Success at Scale
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix ConneXions 2021 will offer a new Leadership Experience. This unique initiative personalizes learning for attendees based on their job function in the broadband industry. Over one hundred learning sessions and consultations will reveal best practices and strategies to support success at scale in the areas of general management, marketing, customer support, and network engineering and operations. Attendees will learn how to grow the value of their business while enjoying exclusive access to top industry thought leaders and world-class entertainment. In another first, Calix will host the Women in Telecom Summit featuring a keynote by Sally Helgesen, international bestselling author of several books on female leadership, including How Women Rise. ConneXions runs from October 16-19 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Attendance is limited and filling up fast; early-booking discounts for the Wynn Las Vegas end September 17.
Now in its 15th year, ConneXions is the premier industry conference for broadband service providers (BSPs). This year, Calix offers an even broader range of valuable learning opportunities.
- The Women in Telecom Summit keynote will be followed by a customer panel featuring women executives. They will explore how coaching, sponsorship, and mentorship can help promote women’s careers and cultivate the next generation of leaders.
- Customer success stories from industry-leading BSPs (Norvado, Bascom Communications, Brightridge, West Carolina Tel, and more) will highlight how to grow value for communities and broadband businesses by delighting subscribers, slashing support costs, and increasing revenue.
- Whiteboarding Sessions give customers a unique chance to collaborate with Calix engineers and business partners about critical topics such as network architecture, outline future strategies, and discuss optimal solutions.
- Circles of Success are small, interactive sessions that provide customers with valuable insight on topics ranging from customer retention strategies and the role of data in marketing, to KPI reporting and best practices for network architecture.
- Funding Consults will reveal how to best capitalize on the numerous government broadband funding opportunities—subsidies that could reach up to $100 million.
“As an event, ConneXions embodies the essence of what Calix does so well—which is to be a true-blue partner on every step of a broadband provider’s success journey,” said Jordan Wehe, marketing director at Jade Communications, a BSP in Colorado. “We are a small team that packs a very powerful punch in our market, and we attribute that to working with Calix and attending ConneXions every year. If you’re a broadband provider, put this event on your ‘must attend’ list for 2021. You will get amazing value you cannot get anywhere else.”
