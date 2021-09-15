checkAd

Arqit and Juniper Networks Sign Technology Alliance Partner Connect Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum encryption technology and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, have signed a ‘Technology Alliance Partner Connect’ agreement to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005657/en/

Cyber-attackers regularly target networks to disrupt business operations. Arqit and Juniper will explore how network providers can apply quantum secure key-exchange mechanisms to limit interruptions and improve business resiliency. The increasing use of software-defined networking, and the ability to dynamically provision networks, along with more secure cryptographic key exchanges, offers network providers the opportunity to provide stronger, more active authentication of devices to secure organisations’ data from even a quantum attack.

Commenting on the partnership, Domenico Di Mola, Vice President of Engineering at Juniper Networks said: “Quantum encryption is a promising technology to help make networks more secure against threats now and into the future, and we are thrilled to be working with Arqit on these new innovations.”

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO David Williams said: “We are delighted to partner with Juniper to demonstrate how QuantumCloud can address the quantum security threats to networks and make networking technology safer and more secure. Juniper’s mission to provide secure networking makes this partnership a natural fit for Arqit and our technologies.”

Under the ‘Technology Alliance Partner Connect’ agreement, Juniper and Arqit will work together to explore and test the application of quantum security technologies, including Arqit’s innovative platform QuantumCloud, to networks.



About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device.



