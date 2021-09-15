checkAd

XPEL Introduces ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (“XPEL”, “the Company”), a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced the introduction of ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK to its paint protection film product portfolio. The high-gloss black film is the latest edition to XPEL’s family of high-performance self-healing paint protection films. The film provides a solution for car enthusiasts looking to change the appearance of factory paint by creating attractive deep black accent zones for areas including hoods, mirrors and roofs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005016/en/

XPEL’s ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK provides deep black gloss accents to a previously monochromatic blue Porsche. (Photo: Business Wire)

ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK is constructed with similar technologies as the Company’s flagship clear gloss ULTIMATE PLUS and matte-finish STEALTH paint protection films. An 8 MIL film constructed with a polyurethane base layer and a self-healing top-coat, ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK protects painted surfaces from rock chips, bug acids, bird droppings and light scratches.

“We are excited to introduce ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK to our PPF line-up," said Mat Moreau, Senior VP, Sales & Product. “Engineered to perform at the highest level, our new film provides our global installer network the capability to offer custom accent solutions to the growing base of consumers looking to stylishly transform factory color schemes to a unique mirror-like black finish.”

The product is available worldwide and is backed by a 10-year comprehensive warranty. It can be used with design patterns housed in the Company’s proprietary DAP software. DAP enables efficient and precise installations driving unparalleled satisfaction for both installers and consumers.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

