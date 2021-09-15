checkAd

Roblox Reports August 2021 Key Metrics

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today released its August 2021 key metrics.

August 2021 Key Metrics

  • Daily active users (DAU) were 48.2 million, up 32% from August of last year and up 4% from 46.6 million DAUs in July 2021.
  • Hours engaged were 4.0 billion, up 32% year over year and up 5% from 3.8 billion hours in July 2021.
  • Bookings are estimated to be between $219 million and $222 million, up 29% - 31% year over year.
  • Average Bookings per DAU are estimated to be between $4.54 and $4.60, down 1% - 2% year over year.
  • Revenue is estimated to be between $167 million and $170 million, up 98% - 102% year over year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The estimated August 2021 Key Metrics and expectations about seasonality and user trends are forward looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, as well as other unknown or unpredictable factors. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences on the Roblox platform. All of these experiences are built by the millions of creators inside the Roblox community. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community - one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

