Slinger Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

“We are thrilled to see demand for the Slinger Bag continue to accelerate and expect this trend to continue in the US direct-to-consumer channel and internationally through our strong distribution networks,” said Mike Ballardie, Slinger CEO. “However, we were impacted by the global shipping and logistics issues facing many companies with production in Asia, which pushed out $1.1 million in revenue into the second quarter. We took immediate action to reduce future inventory risk by acquiring inventory earlier than planned in order to meet anticipated demand through April 2022.”

First Quarter Highlights

Revenue was $2.5 million versus $0.6 million last year;

Gross profit was $0.8 million versus a loss of ($0.4) million last year;

Net loss and loss per share were ($3.4) million and ($0.12) respectively;

Appointed Jason Seifert as new CFO;

Expanded distribution into China, Hong Kong, and Macau markets;

Acquired Foundation Tennis, a SaaS technology company;

Signed brand ambassador agreements with Darren Cahill, Genie Bouchard, and Dustin Brown;

Entered strategic partnership with renowned hospitality innovator David Grutman;

Partnered with the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS).



Uplisting to NASDAQ

Slinger recently began the process for uplisting its shares to the NASDAQ stock market. The Company has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP as counsel to advise the Company through this process.

“As we look to the future, we have taken the initial steps towards transforming Slinger from an innovative tennis hardware company into a disruptive connected sports technology company. The first phase is ramping-up rapidly as we drive distribution and brand awareness for our flagship product, the Slinger Bag, while simultaneously investing in a variety of ‘smart’ technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), video analytics and first-party data, setting the Company on a path to provide a suite of analytics and services all aimed at generating future recurring revenue, SaaS and subscription offerings.

Our Foundation Tennis acquisition was one such example, bringing commercial SaaS applications focused on tennis club/facility administration, management and booking systems, along with over 1 million club members already active within their ecosystem. As we look beyond this initial phase, we see additional opportunities to repeat this model across multiple sports including Pickleball, Padel and Soft Tennis, as well as Baseball, Softball and Cricket.

The second phase of this process will incorporate a roll-out of our AI driven technology giving players access to deep insights and biomechanical feedback aimed at helping them optimize their game in a way that has never been available before.

To support this strategy, we have embarked on the application process to list our shares on the NASDAQ, which will, in turn, enhance awareness of Slinger within the investment community, increasing liquidity and providing broader access to investor capital. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead of us to build a world-class, growth orientated connected sports company,” concluded Ballardie.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

About Slinger

Slinger is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all ball sport categories. With the vision to become a leading connected sports company, Slinger enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger is primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

SLINGER BAG INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,013,309 $ 928,796 Accounts receivable, net 524,787 762,487 Inventories, net 5,169,994 3,693,216 Prepaid inventory 768,066 140,047 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 417,381 60,113 Total current assets 7,893,537 5,584,659 Goodwill 1,240,000 - Other intangible assets, net 2,381,684 112,853 Total assets $ 11,515,221 $ 5,697,512 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,999,363 $ 2,050,476 Accrued payroll and bonuses 1,736,177 1,283,464 Deferred revenue 1,239,083 99,531 Accrued interest - related party 803,869 747,636 Notes payable - related party, net 500,000 6,143,223 Derivative liabilities 14,539,039 13,813,449 Total current liabilities 22,817,531 24,137,779 Long-term liabilities Note payable, net 20,414 10,477 Total liabilities 22,837,945 24,148,256 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 29,979,573 and 27,642,828 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 (unaudited) and April 30, 2021, respectively; 6,921,299 shares issuable as of July 31, 2021 (unaudited) and April 30, 2021 29,980 27,643 Additional paid-in capital 20,939,079 10,365,056 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,198 ) (20,170 ) Accumulated deficit (32,258,585 ) (28,823,273 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (11,322,724 ) (18,450,744 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 11,515,221 $ 5,697,512





SLINGER BAG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Three Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 2,537,573 $ 564,985 Cost of sales 1,752,351 936,900 Gross income (loss) 785,222 (371,915 ) Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 707,097 302,018 General and administrative expenses 2,394,799 759,268 Research and development costs 174,048 28,110 Total operating expenses 3,275,944 1,089,396 Loss from operations (2,490,722 ) (1,461,311 ) Other expense (income): Amortization of debt discounts 21,216 233,708 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 5,118,435 (566,667 ) Gain on change in fair value of derivatives (4,327,344 ) - Interest expense - related party 56,233 172,464 Interest expense, net 76,050 73,210 Total other expense (income) 944,590 (87,285 ) Loss before income taxes (3,435,312 ) (1,374,026 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (3,435,312 ) $ (1,374,026 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (13,028 ) (1,393 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (13,028 ) (1,393 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,448,340 ) $ (1,375,419 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,128,427 26,090,623





SLINGER BAG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (3,435,312 ) $ (1,374,026 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization expense 41,169 - Gain on change in fair value of derivatives (4,327,344 ) - Shares and warrants issued in connection with services 618,554 65,826 Share-based compensation 187,803 - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 5,118,435 (566,667 ) Amortization of debt discounts 21,216 233,708 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 235,886 (63,527 ) Inventories, net (1,478,547 ) (865,794 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (685,519 ) 262,752 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,960,177 (123,958 ) Accrued payroll and bonuses 443,014 199,463 Deferred revenue 1,139,552 465,273 Accrued interest - related party 56,233 172,464 Net cash used in operating activities (104,683 ) (1,594,486 ) Cash flows from investing activities Note receivable issuance (300,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (300,000 ) - Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from notes payable - related party 500,000 1,500,000 Proceeds from note payable - 120,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 500,000 1,620,000 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (10,804 ) (1,393 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 84,513 24,121 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 928,796 79,847 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,013,309 $ 103,968 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 50,833 $ 50,000 Income taxes paid 2,817 - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Shares issued for conversion of notes payable – related party $ 6,220,003 $ - Shares issued in connection with acquisition 3,550,000 -



