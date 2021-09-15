Three Valley Copper Initiates Exploration Drilling Program at MTV

“Since Vale first staked the property and found our two deposits named Don Gabriel and Papomono in 2005/2006, little further exploration has been performed on the property,” said Mr. Staresinic, President and CEO of Three Valley Copper. “A majority of Vale’s 170,000 meters of diamond drilling was focused on defining these two deposits. Multiple targets were identified elsewhere on the 46,000-hectare land package although detailed follow up was postponed while delineation of Don Gabriel and Papomono was prioritized. Our drill program will test high-potential copper targets located between Don Gabriel and Papomono, which sit approximately 3 kilometers apart. This initial area of focus represents less than 5 square kilometers or approximately 1% of our land package. We believe this is an excellent opportunity to identify new near-surface copper occurrences close to our existing mines and mineral processing plant.”

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“ Three Valley Copper ” or the “ Company ”) is excited to announce the commencement of its 2021 near mine exploration drilling program on its 91.1% owned Minera Tres Valles (“ MTV ”) property near Salamanca, Region de Coquimbo, Chile.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed4d7f5f-1bb5-452b ...

Among the information being used by MTV’s exploration team in planning the drilling program includes ground geophysical (magnetics and IP chargeability) anomalies with similarities to anomalies that are spatially associated with the Papomono and Don Gabriel mines. Geophysical surveying of the area was conducted in 2005 by Zonge Ingenieria y Geofisica (Chile) S.A. during the previous ownership of Compañia Minera Latino Americano Ltda, a subsidiary of Vale.

Mineralization at both Papomono and Don Gabriel mines is associated with distinctive magnetic analytic signal highs and intermediate responses in IP chargeability, likely mapping magnetite in genetically-related intrusives and copper-iron sulphide minerals, respectively. MTV believes that similar geophysical characteristics elsewhere in the district may be mapping similar copper-mineralized rock helping to frame drill targets for the upcoming program.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c3368b5-32e6-4255 ...

Amarilla and Verde are two of the largest and longest running third-party miner locations where oxide-rich caps have been accessed and processed through MTV’s facilities. It is notable that there is a cluster of artisanal mining pits extending beyond Amarilla and Verde. The possibility that these are all part of a larger mineralized system is consistent with the available ground geophysical data. Initial drilling will be conducted in the area of the Verde deposit, which has been mined by third-party miners until recently.