checkAd

Three Valley Copper Initiates Exploration Drilling Program at MTV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:25  |  19   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the commencement of its 2021 near mine exploration drilling program on its 91.1% owned Minera Tres Valles (“MTV”) property near Salamanca, Region de Coquimbo, Chile.

“Since Vale first staked the property and found our two deposits named Don Gabriel and Papomono in 2005/2006, little further exploration has been performed on the property,” said Mr. Staresinic, President and CEO of Three Valley Copper. “A majority of Vale’s 170,000 meters of diamond drilling was focused on defining these two deposits. Multiple targets were identified elsewhere on the 46,000-hectare land package although detailed follow up was postponed while delineation of Don Gabriel and Papomono was prioritized. Our drill program will test high-potential copper targets located between Don Gabriel and Papomono, which sit approximately 3 kilometers apart. This initial area of focus represents less than 5 square kilometers or approximately 1% of our land package. We believe this is an excellent opportunity to identify new near-surface copper occurrences close to our existing mines and mineral processing plant.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed4d7f5f-1bb5-452b ...

Among the information being used by MTV’s exploration team in planning the drilling program includes ground geophysical (magnetics and IP chargeability) anomalies with similarities to anomalies that are spatially associated with the Papomono and Don Gabriel mines. Geophysical surveying of the area was conducted in 2005 by Zonge Ingenieria y Geofisica (Chile) S.A. during the previous ownership of Compañia Minera Latino Americano Ltda, a subsidiary of Vale.

Mineralization at both Papomono and Don Gabriel mines is associated with distinctive magnetic analytic signal highs and intermediate responses in IP chargeability, likely mapping magnetite in genetically-related intrusives and copper-iron sulphide minerals, respectively. MTV believes that similar geophysical characteristics elsewhere in the district may be mapping similar copper-mineralized rock helping to frame drill targets for the upcoming program.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c3368b5-32e6-4255 ...

Amarilla and Verde are two of the largest and longest running third-party miner locations where oxide-rich caps have been accessed and processed through MTV’s facilities. It is notable that there is a cluster of artisanal mining pits extending beyond Amarilla and Verde. The possibility that these are all part of a larger mineralized system is consistent with the available ground geophysical data. Initial drilling will be conducted in the area of the Verde deposit, which has been mined by third-party miners until recently.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Three Valley Copper Initiates Exploration Drilling Program at MTV TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSXV: TVC) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the commencement of its 2021 near mine exploration drilling program on its 91.1% owned Minera Tres …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Syneos Health Acquires StudyKIK
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...