ALT 5 Sigma Names Todd Ruppert and Don Codling to Advisory Board

Ruppert Served as CEO and President of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services and Venture Partner at Greenspring Associates; Codling Spent More than Two Decades in the FBI's Cyber Division

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain technologies for digital asset and trading platforms, announced today the appointment of Todd Ruppert and Don Codling to the firm's advisory board.

Ruppert has over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. He recently retired from Greenspring Associates, a $14 billion venture capital firm, and prior to that from T. Rowe Price, the global asset management firm with over $1.6 trillion under management, where he was CEO and President of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services, co-president of T. Rowe Price International and member of the operating steering committee of the T. Rowe Price group.

He is a serial investor in and advisor to numerous firms around the globe in fintech, disruptive technologies, education, media, and arts. He is an advisor to Antler, a global early-stage venture firm, Motive Partners, a PE firm focused on technology firms in the financial services industry, Fin Venture Capital, a fintech focused venture firm, and SenaHill, a fintech merchant bank, among others. He is on numerous boards including Wilshire Associates, Symbiont, Rocket Dollar, Shetland Space Centre, The Fine Art Group, INSEAD business school, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Codling is founder of Codling Group International, a cyber security consulting firm and previously served as CISO at several financial services companies. He spent 23 years at the FBI, most recently serving as Unit Chief and Chief liaison officer to the Department of Homeland Security with the FBI's Cyber Division. At the FBI, Codling supervised investigative programs focused international cybercrime and cyber national security operations. His work has had a significant impact on threat mitigation in the financial services, energy, and health care industries. Codling earned CISSP, CIPP/US and CIPP/E certifications and has held a variety of TS/SCI security clearances over a period of 25+ years. He is a fellow with Humanity.org which advocates for greater digital privacy protections globally.

"Both Todd and Don bring a wealth of expertise in financial services and security to our firm, areas that are foundational to our business," said Rick Groome, Executive Chairman of ALT 5 Sigma. "We are excited to have them be a part of our team and we look forward to working with them as we grow our platform on a global scale."

"Both are business leaders who share our vision and unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering flexible digital asset solutions to our global clients," said André Beauchesne, president of ALT 5 Sigma. "They will play key roles as we continue to build out the industry's most transparent and secure digital asset platform to institutional and retail investors."

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 Billion USD in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.

Learn more at alt5sigma.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter, www.alt5sigma.com.

