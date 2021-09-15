checkAd

Orphan Drug Designation Application Submitted by Jaguar Health Subsidiary for Crofelemer for Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure Accepted for Review by European Medicines Agency

Autor: Accesswire
The conditional marketing authorization pathway in Europe for crofelemer for this orphan disease is the initial focus of Napo EU under the license agreement between Napo EU and Napo PharmaceuticalsJaguar to host investor webcast Monday, September …

The conditional marketing authorization pathway in Europe for crofelemer for this orphan disease is the initial focus of Napo EU under the license agreement between Napo EU and Napo Pharmaceuticals

Jaguar to host investor webcast Monday, September 20th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern; Click here to register for webcast

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed that the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) application for crofelemer submitted by Napo EU S.p.A., the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals (Jaguar's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary), for the indication of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) has been accepted for review. Confirmation from the EMA that the submission is accepted starts the formal review process of the application by the EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

Napo EU's initial focus is on pursuing the EMA's conditional marketing authorization pathway in Europe (excluding Russia) for crofelemer for this important orphan disease indication.

The evaluation process for the ODD application takes approximately 90 days from acceptance for review. Sponsors who obtain orphan designation for their drug can benefit from Scientific Advice from the EMA for clinical trials for the orphan indication and receive market exclusivity for a period of ten years once the medicine is approved for commercialization.

"We are very happy that the orphan drug designation application for crofelemer for SBS-IF is now with the EMA," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "Looking forward, upon receipt of a positive opinion from the COMP, crofelemer will be eligible for granting of orphan drug designation by the EMA for this indication. Receipt of orphan drug designation would support a conditional marketing authorization pathway for SBS-IF, which provides a fast-track review of a medicine that fulfills an unmet medical need."

As announced on August 19, 2021, Napo has signed a license agreement with Napo EU to study, develop, and commercialize crofelemer in the European Union and in specified non-EU countries in Europe for specific indications. The agreement grants Napo EU the right to study, develop, and commercialize crofelemer in this geographic region for SBS-IF, HIV-related diarrhea, and the symptomatic relief and treatment of intestinal failure in patients with congenital disorders, and the right to license additional potential indications. The license agreement includes up-front license fees, milestone payments, royalties, and transfer pricing of product.

