checkAd

Universal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig and Field Crew to Poplar Project

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(FSE:3TA1) is pleased to announce a drilling crew and geological team have been mobilized to carry out the 2021 drilling program …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(FSE:3TA1) is pleased to announce a drilling crew and geological team have been mobilized to carry out the 2021 drilling program at the Company's flagship Poplar Copper Project ("Poplar"), located southwest of Houston, B.C.

The Company is initially planning a 3,000-metre drill program to test the depth potential and expand the historic resource area.

Clive Massey, Universal Copper's CEO and President commented, "Finally after several delays beyond our control we are starting our drilling program on the Poplar. Our last two drilling programs increased the indicated tonnage on the property by 21.3 million tonnes at 0.32% copper. Our crew has worked hard to prepare for the start of the program, and we look forward to the drilling on the new copper targets. The Company believes Poplar is presently undervalued and sees this as a perfect time to leverage value with its Poplar Project. A continually strengthening copper price will add value to the project as well."

Drill Program Objectives

The objectives of the initial phase of the drilling program are:

  • Expand the copper mineralization to depth
  • Expand the limits of the higher grade mineralization within the historic resource.

About Poplar

The 61,600 hectare Poplar Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29 per cent copper, 0.005 per cent molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver. The mineral resource estimate has a cut-off grade of 0.20% copper. Universal Copper cautions investors mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Poplar lies in an historic mining region, located 35km from the Huckleberry Mine and 42km from Equity Silver Mine, where low snowfalls will allow year round work. The road accessible property is bisected by a 138 Kva Hydro electric line and lies 88km from Houston and 400km from the deep-water port at Prince Rupert by rail.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this New Release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo (BC) a member of the Company's Advisory Board and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper Ltd. is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management. Universal's current focus is on advancing the Poplar Copper Project, one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia with a historic 43-101 resource.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (604) 341-6870

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Universal Copper Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Universal Copper Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Universal Copper Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Universal Copper Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664144/Universal-Copper-Mobilizes-Drill-Rig ...

Universal Copper Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Universal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig and Field Crew to Poplar Project VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(FSE:3TA1) is pleased to announce a drilling crew and geological team have been mobilized to carry out the 2021 drilling program …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare Surpass $7.8 Million Revenue Run Rate
Caduceus Expands eCommerce Initiatives
New Ownership Announced for True REST Float Spa Fresno
Grid Provides Manitoba Project Update: Releases High Grade Lithium Drill Intercepts from the Main ...
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!
Idaho Champion Gold Defines New Mineralized Corridor Through Drilling at Champagne Project
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Universal Copper Announces Poplar Mineral Resource Estimate
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Universal Copper Announces Purchase Agreement with BA Copper Corporation
Accesswire | Analysen
29.08.21goldinvest.de: "Highlights" - Die wichtigsten Meldungen in dieser Woche
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare