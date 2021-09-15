Clean Vision Appoints Veteran Global Environment and Green Energy Expert Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors; Dorsey Brings 30 Years’ Senior-Level Eco-Policy Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it has appointed Michael K. Dorsey, …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it has appointed Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D., M.A., M.F.S, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dorsey is a recognized expert on global energy, environment, finance and sustainability matters. In 1997, in Glasgow, Scotland, Dorsey was bestowed Rotary International's highest honor, The Paul Harris Medal for Distinguished Service to Humanity. Dr. Dorsey is a "Full member" of the Club of Rome and in 2013 the National Journal named him one of 200 US "energy and environment expert insiders." He is a graduate of the University of Michigan, Yale and the Johns Hopkins University and has worked with governments and heads of state around the world.

Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bates, said, "Dr. Dorsey is a great get. Not only does he bring extraordinary expertise in all things green energy, sustainability, environment and relevant regulation, he has extensive relationships worldwide with policy makers and other leaders in governments and the capital markets private sector. He will be an invaluable asset accelerating the execution of our business plan. Additionally, Dr. Dorsey joins the Board as an independent director, which is important as we look to position the Company on a senior exchange."

Commenting on his appointment to the Company's Board, Dr. Dorsey said, "I strongly believe in Clean Vision and its record of identifying leading companies and technologies focused on clean technology solutions, sustainability and renewable energy which will serve the global markets' needs of today and far into the future.

"Some question whether one person can really make a difference," he added. "I am positive a few men and women working together can make a considerable and lasting impact on the multiple global environmental crises, in a fiscally prudent manner and deliver sustainability globally. I believe Clean Vision is how that begins. I'm excited to get started and help advance the company to reach its fullest potential at a global level."

Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D., M.A., M.F.S, Summary Bio

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Yale and the Johns Hopkins University, presently Dr. Dorsey is a limited partner in the Spanish solar concern IberSun, s.l. In fall 2020, he was the inaugural Macmillan Scholar in Residence and Global Affiliate in the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont. He is a member of the Plastic Pollution Coalition Global Advisory Board.