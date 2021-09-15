checkAd

Sasol, Haldor Topsøe expand G2LTM licensing collaboration to grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 14:31  |  23   |   |   

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldor Topsøe and Sasol have expanded collaboration to jointly license and develop their technologies for sustainable liquid fuels and chemicals production through Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology.

Sasol and Topsøe currently offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce synthetic fuels and chemicals. Topsøe's SynCOR and Sasol's Low Temperature Fischer-TropschTM technologies have been licensed into Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) ventures, most recently Uzbekistan GTL, which is in the final stages of construction.

Building on this solid technology and operational foundation, Sasol and Topsøe now offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, specifically Power-to-Fuels or e-Fuels, utilising sustainable carbon sources or CO2, green hydrogen and renewable energy.

"We need to make cleaner alternatives for the future transportation fuels. This new initiative builds on an already successful partnership with Sasol, and we are excited, that we are now taking it to the next level by offering our technologies together in an integrated way as a single point license for the production of sustainable synthetic fuels," says Fei Chen, SVP Clean Fuels & Chemicals Technology, Haldor Topsøe.

Marius Brand, Executive Vice President for Sasol 2.0 Transformation added: "Sasol and Haldor Topsøe's technology relationship spans more than two decades, through which a number of world first technologies were deployed, world-scale units were built and successfully operated. We believe this platform provides a solid foundation to offer solutions to the world and drive towards a sustainable future, specifically for the hard to abate sectors, such as the aviation industry. This technology collaboration is a key element supporting our purpose to innovate for a better world. Our partnership and Sasol's undisputed leadership in FT technology, positions us well to grow a low carbon products business globally, harnessing renewable resources to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals."

In addition, new technologies are being developed, such as Topsøe's electrified reforming platform (e-Reforming and e-Reverse Water Gas Shift), solid oxide electrolysis and Sasol's next generation FT catalyst to further maximise desired product yields, enhance carbon and hydrogen conversion efficiency, ultimately helping to eliminate fuel and chemical greenhouse gas emissions.

This gives potential customers access to an integrated solution across the entire value chain, from renewable feed sources to liquid fuels. As single-point licensor, Sasol and Topsøe will offer customers all the necessary technology licenses for complete sustainable fuels solutions. This also includes basic engineering, catalyst, hardware and specialised technical support to ensure a bankable and successful project.

Issued by:
Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 82 773 9457
matebello.motloung@sasol.com 

About Sasol:
Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and experience to integrate sophisticated technologies and process into our world-scale operating facilities. We safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-value product streams in 30 countries, creating superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

About Sasol's Information Privacy Policy:
We wish to inform you about the processing of your Personal Information by Sasol South Africa Limited and your rights under applicable data protection law, as interpreted and included in Sasol Information Privacy Policy.

Within our company, only Sasol Group Media Relations will receive your Personal Information to fulfil the purpose of maintaining the relationship with the receiver in his/her capacity as a member of the media. You have the right to request for the correction or deletion of your Personal Information stored by us at address: Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton in Johannesburg. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your Information. To exercise your privacy rights or find out more about Information Privacy Policy, kindly contact our Privacy Office on: privacy@sasol.com 

Sasol Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sasol, Haldor Topsøe expand G2LTM licensing collaboration to grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Haldor Topsøe and Sasol have expanded collaboration to jointly license and develop their technologies for sustainable liquid fuels and chemicals production through Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology. Sasol …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
10,000 green hydrogen generators per month: groundbreaking for Enapter electrolyser mass production in North Rhine-Westphalia
Planful Announces Newest Addition to Predict Suite of Native AI/ML Applications, Predict: Projections
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter
Food Logistics Service Provider, Farm Trans, Streamlines and Accelerates European Supply Chain with ...
AppViewX Appoints Former Ping Identity Executive Jason Bonds as Chief Revenue Officer to Extend ...
Fintica AI completes financial market manipulation detection pilot for Israel Securities Authority
Klas Unveils RAVEN: lightening the load on the journey to Autonomous Vehicles.
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Sasol and Central Energy Fund sign strategic MOU to accelerate gas development in South Africa
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
18.08.21Sasol: Starke Ergebnisse für das zum 30. Juni 2021 endende Geschäftsjahr
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen