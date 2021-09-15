Global Medical Tourism Market to Accrue Earnings worth $272.70 billion by 2027 with CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2027 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, the global medical tourism market size accounted for $102.60 billion in 2019 , and is projected to reach $272.70 billion by 2027 , registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2027 in terms of value. In terms of volume, the global medical tourism market accounted for 24,045.80 thousand patients in 2019, and is projected to reach 74,358.59 thousand patients by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027. In addition to this, altering demographic patterns and disease profiles along with surge in cost treatments has resulted in increase in healthcare expenditure, and this factor is likely to prove as a focal point outlining growth of medical tourism market in coming decade. Need for improving healthcare access, raise affordability, and healthcare quality will trigger growth across medical tourism market over years ahead.

Reportedly, in the U.S. and Canada healthcare costs have skyrocketed since last two decades and hence persons residing in these countries are travelling either to Latin American countries such as Mexico or Asian Countries like India and Thailand for receiving medical treatment. In addition to this, hospital stays in the U.S. cost more as compared to other countries. For instance, hospital stay in country such as the U.S. costs about nearly US$ 11,701 per day as compared to US$ 154 per night stay in hospital at Mexico and US$ 95 for same in Costa Rica.

Thus costs in other countries in vicinity of the U.S. cost fraction of U.S. hospital charges for same period of hospital stay for patients. This has vivified scope of medical tourism industry across globe. For the record, hip replacement surgeries costs nearly US$57,215 in some of states across the U.S., while same hip replacement surgery can be done at below US$6,999 in Spain and in Mexico for nearly US$12,499. In UK, hip replacement costs of just little more than US$16.111. Additionally, knee replacement costs about US$10,499 in Mexico and US$12,455 in Costa Rica. It costs about US$ 14, 293 in Thailand. All the above figures depict costs of various surgeries in the U.S. as compared to other countries and justify the reason as to why the U.S. residents travel to other countries for getting medical treatment. This will promulgate expansion of medical tourism across globe in coming years.