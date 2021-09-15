checkAd

NextGen Healthcare to Participate at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare 2021 Conference

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that management will participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare 2021 Conference with a fireside chat scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A recording of the event will be available at investor.nextgen.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

