Jabil Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Briefing

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, before the market opens.

Additionally, CEO Mark Mondello and CFO Mike Dastoor will offer a comprehensive outlook for fiscal year 2022.

What: Jabil’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Briefing

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 405-1225 or International (201) 389-0849

To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

