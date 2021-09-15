checkAd

Jabil Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Briefing

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Additionally, CEO Mark Mondello and CFO Mike Dastoor will offer a comprehensive outlook for fiscal year 2022.

What: Jabil’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Briefing

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 405-1225 or International (201) 389-0849

To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

Wertpapier


