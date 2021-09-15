VanEck Announces Changes to VanEck ETF Product Line

On September 14, 2021, the Board of Trustees of the VanEck ETF Trust approved the liquidation and dissolution of the following funds (the “funds”):

Ticker

Exchange

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF EMAG NYSE Arca

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF FRAK NYSE Arca

As the sponsor of VanEck ETFs, VanEck continuously monitors and evaluates its ETF offerings across a number of factors, including performance, liquidity, assets under management and investor interest, among others. The decision was made to liquidate these funds based on an analysis of the afore-mentioned factors.

Shareholders of these funds may sell their shares on the listing exchange, NYSE Arca, until market close on October 15, 2021 (transaction fees from their broker-dealer may be incurred). The shares of these funds will no longer trade on the listing exchange after market close on October 15, 2021, and the shares will subsequently be de-listed. Shareholders who continue to hold shares of these funds on the liquidation date, which is expected to be on or about October 22, 2021, will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares. Proceeds from the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about October 22, 2021. For tax purposes, shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares. The funds will stop accepting creation orders from Authorized Participants on October 15, 2021.

In addition, shareholders who hold shares of these funds may receive a final distribution of net income and capital gains earned by the funds and not previously distributed prior to liquidation.

The final tax status of distributions made by the funds, including the liquidating distribution, will be provided to shareholders with the year-end tax reporting for the funds (including any portion which may be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes, thereby reducing a shareholder’s basis in such shares).