Sypris Wins Award for Electronic Warfare & Countermeasure Program

Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received an award from a U.S. DOD contractor to produce and test multiple power supply modules for the upgrade of the electronic warfare suite of certain U.S. fighter jets. Production is expected to begin in 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to news sources, the system will deliver fully integrated radar warning, situational awareness, geolocation, and self-protection capabilities to maximize mission effectiveness and survivability of the aircraft in highly contested environments. This advanced, all digital system enables deeper penetration against modern integrated defense systems and provides rapid response capabilities designed to protect the aircrew.

Further, the system will give current and future aircraft more survivability when operating near or in contested airspace. The system allows pilots to monitor, locate and jam enemy radars, as well as deceive them about the aircraft’s position and heading, by collecting and processing electromagnetic energy and instantaneously creating a comprehensive, 360-degree picture of the battlespace.

“The system is a leading-edge technology program for the fighter aircraft platform and we are excited to be a part of this technically-advanced enhancement,” said Mark Kane, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “Our customer is a worldwide leader in providing advanced electronic systems for the warfighter. We are pleased to have this opportunity to continue our relationship with this important customer.”

Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of electronic solutions, addressing customers’ needs for building complex, mission-critical electronic and electro-mechanical devices and integrated systems. Backed by 50 years of experience, Sypris’ engineering and manufacturing services span our customers’ product life cycle all within a culture of continuous improvement and Six Sigma/Lean thinking. Partners from multiple agencies and tier one companies in Military (DOD), Space, Undersea, and Industrial markets team with Sypris to deliver high-reliability electronics built with strict adherence to regulated requirements. For more information, please visit www.sypriselectronics.com.

