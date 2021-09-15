checkAd

Turtle Beach Becomes an Official Sponsor of UCSD Esports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced it has become an official sponsor of UCSD Esports and the primary gaming accessories provider for UC San Diego’s new Triton Esports Center (TEC). Through the new partnership, Turtle Beach will provide UC San Diego’s competitive esports teams with premier gaming accessories. Turtle Beach is providing its legendary Elite Pro 2 competitive gaming headset and best-selling Stealth 600 wireless console headsets. Additionally, ROCCAT – Turtle Beach’s award-winning PC brand – is providing an assortment of its latest precision PC equipment like the Kone Pro mice, Vulcan TKL Pro keyboards, Elo 7.1 USB PC headsets, and more. Turtle Beach is also allocating funds to support the UCSD Esports scholarship program to help student-athlete gamers study at a world class institution and compete in the dynamic world of collegiate esports.

Turtle Beach is now a sponsor of UC San Diego Esports and also the official gaming accessory provider to UCSD's competitive esports teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Like UC San Diego, Turtle Beach is driven to foster inclusive gaming culture, and we do that by supporting industry and local community leaders who cultivate spaces that bolster the gaming community and allow all gamers to compete at their highest levels,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “It is a privilege to support such a phenomenal school, which is located in the same community as our primary west coast office. We look forward to many national championships in the future, but more importantly we are honored to help support and shape some of the brightest minds in college while they are in school, and to help prepare them to be successful leaders once they graduate and start their chosen careers.”

“UC San Diego leadership and Recreation are excited to champion the growth and development of UCSD Esports and the gaming communities on campus. With the opening of our first Triton Esports Center approaching, the partnership with Turtle Beach and ROCCAT showcases the incredible community that builds, supports, and accelerates esports forward,” notes Rich Mylin, Director of UC San Diego Recreation. “Furthermore, the investment they have made in creating scholarship opportunities for students will have a tremendous impact well beyond today.”

