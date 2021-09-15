Crawford & Company to Present During the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Rohit Verma, CEO, and Bruce Swain, CFO, will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation here. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Crawford’s investor website at ir.crawco.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the live presentation.