Crawford & Company to Present During the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Rohit Verma, CEO, and Bruce Swain, CFO, will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation here. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Crawford’s investor website at ir.crawco.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the live presentation.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

