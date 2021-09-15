Simulations Plus Releases ADMET Predictor (X.3)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has released version 10.3 of its flagship machine learning modeling platform, ADMET Predictor . The new release will be marketed as APX.3.

New capabilities in the Artificial Intelligence-driven Drug Design (AIDD) Module to incorporate calculations from any third-party program for use in compound optimization expanding client’s existing toolbox

Major update to CYP metabolism models with a new knowledgebase that significantly expands the addressable chemical coverage space

Access to MedChem Studio extended to all users to provide high-quality data visualization, compound clustering, and high throughput screening analysis functionality to enhance data analytics capabilities for general use

New REST API for deployment via Web services

Dr. David Miller, vice president of ADMET Cheminformatics, said: “APX.3 enhances the already industry-leading capabilities within the ADMET Predictor AIDD Module and establishes the program as the premier environment for AI-driven drug discovery. Leveraging the outputs from third-party programs, such as those from 3D molecular docking applications or advanced statistical packages such as R, complements the novel physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling methods embedded within the module and unlocks the completely unique ability to optimize molecules based on combinations of activity and systemic exposure. This differentiates ADMET Predictor from other companies and opens new doors for the AI-driven drug design community.”

Dr. Eric Jamois, director for key accounts and strategic alliances, added: “Major themes for this release include ‘knowledge expansion’ and ‘easy access.’ By providing extended data analysis capabilities to our users through the now free MedChem Studio Module and developing the REST API deployment option, we expect to grow our user base across the computational chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and DMPK departments. Also, the expansion of our metabolism databases means we now cover a wider chemical space with our machine learning predictions for CYP enzymes, which we expect will help solidify the position of ADMET Predictor as the preferred ADMET modeling platform and maintain its double-digit revenue growth course as we head into our 2022 fiscal year.”

Watch this short video to learn more on the advancements of APX.3.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005276/en/