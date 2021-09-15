checkAd

Stem, Inc. Announces South America’s First Virtual Power Plant and Completes First Smart Energy Storage Project in Chile

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, and Copec, one of the largest energy companies in Central and South America, today announced the development of South America’s first virtual power plant (VPP) as well as the completion of their first smart energy storage system in Chile. The companies will be working together with Chilquinta Energía S.A. (“Chilquinta”), a local energy supply service company.

In July 2020, Stem and Copec announced a partnership to bring Stem’s intelligent storage solutions to South America, marking the Company’s entrance into this region. The partnership recently completed its first project, a smart energy storage solution for a lubricant manufacturing plant owned by Copec in the Valparaíso Region of Chile.

In addition, Stem and Copec have partnered with Chilquinta to establish the first VPP, a network of decentralized behind-the-meter (BTM) power generating sites, in all of South America. For this project, Stem’s Athena smart energy storage software has been customized to integrate utility and grid market data points that optimize energy storage assets in the Chilean market. This partnership also involves future collaboration to bring smart energy storage alongside mutual business activities in electric vehicle charging infrastructures and solar project developments.

Stem’s Athena allows this network of commercial and industrial (C&I) customer sites to deliver both resilience and backup power solutions by automatically aggregating and responding to spikes in electricity use and drawing on stored power to reduce electricity costs for customers. Athena also ensures continuous power and consistent operations to serve the utility’s real-time needs, demonstrating the ability to dispatch all the sites when power is needed on the grid. Stem combines this electricity usage and deployment information with data from renewable generation forecasting and monitoring so the utility can effortlessly call upon the stored electricity for added stability during peak demand times. Athena is continuously collecting electricity usage data, creating a virtuous cycle of learning and deep insights to better inform its AI-driven algorithm.

Seite 1 von 4
Stem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stem, Inc. Announces South America’s First Virtual Power Plant and Completes First Smart Energy Storage Project in Chile Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, and Copec, one of the largest energy companies in Central and South America, today announced the development of South …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Stem to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Stem Issues Notice of Redemption for Public Warrants
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten