Stem, Inc. Announces South America’s First Virtual Power Plant and Completes First Smart Energy Storage Project in Chile

In July 2020, Stem and Copec announced a partnership to bring Stem’s intelligent storage solutions to South America, marking the Company’s entrance into this region. The partnership recently completed its first project, a smart energy storage solution for a lubricant manufacturing plant owned by Copec in the Valparaíso Region of Chile.

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, and Copec, one of the largest energy companies in Central and South America, today announced the development of South America’s first virtual power plant (VPP) as well as the completion of their first smart energy storage system in Chile. The companies will be working together with Chilquinta Energía S.A. (“Chilquinta”), a local energy supply service company.

In addition, Stem and Copec have partnered with Chilquinta to establish the first VPP, a network of decentralized behind-the-meter (BTM) power generating sites, in all of South America. For this project, Stem’s Athena smart energy storage software has been customized to integrate utility and grid market data points that optimize energy storage assets in the Chilean market. This partnership also involves future collaboration to bring smart energy storage alongside mutual business activities in electric vehicle charging infrastructures and solar project developments.

Stem’s Athena allows this network of commercial and industrial (C&I) customer sites to deliver both resilience and backup power solutions by automatically aggregating and responding to spikes in electricity use and drawing on stored power to reduce electricity costs for customers. Athena also ensures continuous power and consistent operations to serve the utility’s real-time needs, demonstrating the ability to dispatch all the sites when power is needed on the grid. Stem combines this electricity usage and deployment information with data from renewable generation forecasting and monitoring so the utility can effortlessly call upon the stored electricity for added stability during peak demand times. Athena is continuously collecting electricity usage data, creating a virtuous cycle of learning and deep insights to better inform its AI-driven algorithm.