Herbalife Nutrition Executive Team Shares Growth Strategies at 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today hosted a virtual investor day with presentations on the Company’s growth outlook, and its long-term strategy. In addition to presentations from the Company’s CEO, president and CFO, investors sat in on a fireside chat with other members of management, moderated by Jefferies Managing Director Stephanie Wissink. Highlights can be found in this release and a replay of the day’s events along with a copy of the materials referenced will be available on September 15, 2021 on the Company’s investor relations page at https://ir.herbalife.com .

“With a renewed focus on driving shareholder value, our long-term strategy will open up a whole new chapter of growth,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

Agwunobi kicked off the day with an overview of the Company’s strategy, long-term growth outlook, and focus on maximizing shareholder value. Then, the Company’s President, John DeSimone detailed a number of key strategic objectives.

“Over the past four quarters, the U.S. generated approximately 3.4 million new customers, and we believe there is a huge opportunity to drive top-line growth by improving customer activity and retention rates by focusing on key strategies including new product innovation, nutrition club expansion, digital transformation, and efforts to enhance trust in our brand,” said DeSimone.

Local Product Innovation expands the Company’s commitment to quality and product choice with a greater focus on local market product development. The Company’s investment in science, manufacturing and improved speed to market has reduced the launch times for some new products by 22%.



Expanded local product development will enable the Company to develop products that resonate with local target audiences. The Company also expects to launch a vegan line next year as well as other clean label options.

Nutrition Club Expansion is an important area of global growth for the Company. Nutrition Clubs, which are brick-and-mortar locations owned and operated by distributors, are rapidly expanding in number around the world. The clubs create a sense of community and offer a location to consume products and experience the value that our distributor coaches create. Currently, there are approximately 11,000 locations in the U.S. and more than 72,000 globally. In the U.S., single servings prepared at clubs represented approximately 33% of total U.S. sales in Q2 2021.

Digital Transformation. The Company is investing significantly to provide distributors with knowledge, insights, and technology to help them be more efficient and more effective, grow their businesses and better connect with their customers. These technology investments will be designed to use data-driven capabilities to enable distributors to cross-sell and upsell in an intelligent way, while leveraging analytics and AI. In the U.S., the Company captures virtually all customer transactions and currently has detailed information on more than 58.9 million customer transactions from the last four quarters. The Company plans to extend similar data gathering programs globally in order to better predict customer behaviors, which in turn will help improve customer experience, customer activity and retention.

Executive presentations wrapped up with a financial presentation by Chief Financial Officer Alex Amezquita that included among other things insight into historical performance, global trends supporting organic net sales growth, and capital allocation.

The presentation explained why the Company expects long-term organic annual net sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range, believes annual adjusted EBITDA growth in the high-single digit range is achievable, and believes adjusted earnings per share growth is on track to be in the double-digit range. It is important to note that the growth rate estimates for net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS assume a constant currency environment.

“Consumer demand for our nutrition products has created momentum in our business that puts us in a position of strength for long-term growth. This opportunity is reflected in our long-term growth algorithm which we believe presents an attractive investment opportunity for investors,” said Amezquita.

The Company’s capital allocation policy has enabled it to service its debt, invest for the future and return approximately $5.6 billion dollars over the past 10 years.

The event concluded with a financial update and a live Q&A session with the Company’s CEO, President and CFO. During the Q&A session, management confirmed that as part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company expects to repurchase more than $200 million in shares in the third and fourth quarters, and that during the third quarter, approximately $76.6 million in shares had been repurchased thus far.

Additionally, management provided the following volume points by region for the third quarter-to-date through August 31 during the Q&A session:

REGIONAL VOLUME POINT METRICS Third Quarter-to-Date Through August 31 Region 2021 (mil) 2020 (mil) % Change North America 298.0 349.7 -14.8% Asia-Pacific 325.3 293.2 10.9% EMEA 258.1 285.1 -9.5% China 62.9 97.6 -35.6% Mexico 144.4 159.3 -9.4% South and Central America 82.4 98.4 -16.3% Worldwide 1,171.1 1,283.3 -8.7% Year-to-Date Through August 31 Region 2021 (mil) 2020 (mil) % Change North America 1,269.3 1,198.1 5.9% Asia-Pacific 1,305.3 1,055.6 23.7% EMEA 1,127.8 1,028.5 9.7% China 270.4 366.9 -26.3% Mexico 576.9 582.6 -1.0% South and Central America 332.3 334.1 -0.5% Worldwide 4,882.0 4,565.8 6.9%

Trends through the first part of September have been consistent with that seen in the first two months of the quarter.

The Company’s third quarter ending September 30, 2021 is still ongoing and although the interim third quarter results and updated third quarter and full year 2021 guidance discussed herein, during the Company’s investor day presentation earlier today and in the Company’s press release dated September 13, 2021 reflect some interim third quarter information, the Company has not begun the quarter-end process of compiling, analyzing and finalizing the full results for the quarter. The Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed any of the interim third quarter information. As such, there can be no assurance that reported results will be in the ranges specified. The Company expects to report its final results for the third quarter of 2021 on November 2, 2021.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

