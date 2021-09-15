Fortium Holdings Announces Entry Into Cannabis Industry with Formation of Elysian

Elysian, based out of Colorado, intends to establish a footprint across all U.S. states with legalized medical or recreational cannabis licensing. Elysian’s seed-to-store strategy will be focused on developing a fully vertically integrated operation comprised of cultivation and extraction operations, branded products, and delivery and dispensary storefronts as a multi-state operator (“MSO”) within the luxury cannabis market. Elysian seeks to establish and expand footprint through a combination of cannabis license applications and purchases, mergers and acquisitions, franchising agreements, and distressed asset purchases.

“We are extremely excited to announce Fortium’s entrance into the fast-growing cannabis industry with the formation of Elysian,” stated Richard Horgan, Chief Executive Officer of Fortium. “Our team is focused on utilizing our resources and platform to pursue unique opportunities that generate stakeholder value. Elysian’s focus on the luxury cannabis market differentiates our approach and positions us to help meet the growing demand in this subset of the cannabis industry. We are assembling a team of industry experts as both executives and advisors to best position us for long-term success in this dynamic sector. We are actively pursuing a number of near-term opportunities to establish and expand Elysian’s operations and look forward to providing the market with updates as we have them.”

For additional information, please visit https://elysian-cannabis.com/.

About Fortium Holdings Corp

Founded in 2021, Fortium is a diversified holding company. The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Elysian Premium Corp. (“Elysian”) and Norr LLC (“Norr”). Elysian is establishing a premium luxury cannabis brand with the intention of running a fully vertically integrated model from seed-to-store as a multi-state operator. Norr is a direct-to-consumer focused action sports company that will provide quality core level equipment through platforms like Amazon. Norr’s goal is to break the barrier of entry to action sports for the general consumer market.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our operations through our newly formed subsidiary Elysian, and our plan to consummate transactions, acquire cannabis businesses and licenses, and operate in cannabis industry. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," “intention,” "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the possibility that we are unable to acquire assets or businesses management identifies as viable on favorable terms or at all, the potential for friction which may arise between us and third parties, and regulatory challenges. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-K for the fiscal year quarter ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

