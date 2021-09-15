Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Awarded “Best Closed-End CLO Fund” by Creditflux
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC) has been named “Best Closed-End CLO Fund” by Creditflux, a leading global information source covering credit funds and CLOs.
The award was presented at Creditflux’s Credit Symposium and Manager Awards, which took place in London on September 8th. The annual Creditflux Manager Awards recognize leading managers and funds based purely on data over the applicable review period. The “Best Closed-End CLO Fund” award category measured the change in value of eligible funds between January 2020 and March 2021.
Portfolio Manager Dan Ko accepted the award virtually on behalf of the Company.
“We are honored to have been recognized during a period of such uncertainly in the global financial markets,” said Thomas Majewski, CEO of the Company. “I’m proud of the work that our team has put in to make this possible.”
ABOUT EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY
The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily by investing in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.
