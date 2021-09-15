Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Awarded “Best Closed-End CLO Fund” by Creditflux

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC) has been named “Best Closed-End CLO Fund” by Creditflux, a leading global information source covering credit funds and CLOs.

The award was presented at Creditflux’s Credit Symposium and Manager Awards, which took place in London on September 8th. The annual Creditflux Manager Awards recognize leading managers and funds based purely on data over the applicable review period. The “Best Closed-End CLO Fund” award category measured the change in value of eligible funds between January 2020 and March 2021.