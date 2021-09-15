ElectraMeccanica to Launch Customer Deliveries of Flagship SOLO EV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it is starting customer deliveries of its flagship single-occupant, three wheeled, all electric vehicle, the SOLO . The Company will officially begin delivering keys to customers at a special launch event scheduled for October 4 th in Los Angeles with a select group of early reservation holders along with the company’s first fleet owners. Deliveries to other reservation holders and customers will steadily increase as production continues to ramp.

ElectraMeccanica began production of the SOLO EV a year ago with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group. These initial production vehicles were primarily used for retail expansion, test drive events, fleet demonstrations, marketing and final on-road engineering enhancements. At the same time, the Company developed the systems required for sales, logistics, distribution, and service to ensure the ultimate ‘Drive SOLO’ customer experience. Today’s announcement follows the recent introduction of a new fleet and commercial version of the SOLO Cargo EV and the May groundbreaking of the company’s 235,000 sq. ft. U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center in Mesa, AZ.

“This is the ‘Key Moment’ we’ve all been eagerly anticipating: We’re announcing the delivery of the first SOLOs to excited customers,” said Paul Rivera, President and CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “We are revolutionizing the transportation space by providing consumers, fleets, and rideshare users a purpose-built solution to solve today’s urban driving challenges. Our flagship SOLO EV is the perfect answer for enlightened drivers that recognize there is a smarter and better way to ‘Drive SOLO.’ This is a major milestone for ElectraMeccanica and the EV industry, and I’m incredibly proud of the work our entire team and partners have put in to make this day a reality.”