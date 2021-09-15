Resonant to Host ‘5G Insights in Japan’ Webinar

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, will host a “5G Insights in Japan” webinar on Thursday, September 30, 2021 (Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the US). The educational webinar will feature industry experts who will discuss the evolution from 1G to 5G, drivers of 5G adoption, the continued role of 4G, next-generation Wi-Fi and the technologies that enable ‘true’ 5G, with particular emphasis on the status of 5G in Japan.

Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss the Current State of Next Generation Wireless Technologies, 5G in Japan, and Implications for Japanese Consumers

The event will feature a panel of industry veterans with extensive backgrounds at companies such as Broadcom, Apple, Microsoft, the Wi-Fi Alliance, Qorvo and Skyworks, among others.

Please use the webcast link below to register for the event, which will take place as follows:

5G Insights in Japan

Date / Time (Japan):

Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Date / Time (US):

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. (PT) / 9:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/resn3/1439010

The live webcast of the “5G Insights in Japan” webinar will be available in both Japanese and English. A live audio webcast of the webinar will be accessible via the webcast link above. A replay will be accessible via the webcast link above, or via the Company’s investor relations website at www.resonant.com.



