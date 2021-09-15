The business name of AS Martinoza, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, changed

The new business name of AS Martinoza, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, is CP Varad AS.



CP Varad AS is a company owned by Coop Pank, which manages and sells real estate.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 104,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

Additional information:

Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone: +372 669 0902

E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee



