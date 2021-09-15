checkAd

ME2C Environmental Completes Initial Testing of its Rare Earth Element Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:31  |  25   |   |   

The Company to Continue with Testing of its Emerging Technology in REE Extraction & Processing to Provide a Path Forward to In-Field Tests

CORSICANA, TX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that Pennsylvania State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences has completed the initial round of testing to evaluate the Company’s new Rare Earth Element (REE) Technology.

The Company previously announced in June 2021 that Penn State had been retained to evaluate the Company’s Rare Earth Element (REE) Technology’s capture capacity and regeneration potential under certain conditions, which the Company suggested had yielded exciting results thus far.

“The initial results received by Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences will lead to the further testing and development of this emerging technology focused on rare earth capture, as well as the cleanup of coal ash ponds and wastewater from coal-fired power plants,” stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME2C Environmental. “We expect to have Penn State continue with the evaluation of the technology’s extraction capacity of certain rare earth elements as well as its regeneration potential and other factors necessary to move forward with pilot scale testing. The careful vetting of this technology was thoughtfully planned as we began down this path nearly two years ago in collaboration with Dr. Scott Drummond. We believe that the cleanup of coal ash ponds and runoff heavily contaminated with coal refuse is the leading environmental concern facing the U.S. and the energy sector today and we are hopeful to bring a cost-effective, environmentally sound solution to market as we move into early 2022.”

Continued MacPherson, “With confirmation of our technology’s ability to capture certain rare earth elements, we will continue to evaluate the commercial viability, including the ability to effectively reuse this sorbent. As we have previously announced, we expect to be able to move forward with in-field, pilot-scale testing later this year. The commercialization of this new technology will not only be very significant for the utility industry, as well as to environmental leaders, such as Michael Regan, Director of the EPA, who is actively working to impose stricter regulations for coal ash and wastewater, but to the growth and future path of our Company,” concluded MacPherson.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ME2C Environmental Completes Initial Testing of its Rare Earth Element Technology The Company to Continue with Testing of its Emerging Technology in REE Extraction & Processing to Provide a Path Forward to In-Field Tests CORSICANA, TX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...