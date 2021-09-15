checkAd

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues Second Quarter Financial Results

Financial Results Improved Over First Quarter despite Unprecedented Global Challenges

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC Pink: POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended July 31, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

    Q2 ended July 31, 2021 Q2 ended July 31, 2020
       
Sales   1,340,644   1,377,747
       
Net Income   (33,035 ) 64,462
       
Income per common share  - basic (0.01 ) 0.02
                                               - diluted (0.01 ) 0.02
       
Weighted avg. common shares      
Outstanding  - basic 3,432,478   3,432,478
                                                - diluted 3,432,478   3,432,478

While Management continues to navigate the supply and demand disruptions caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, and the reduced demand for products due to the African Swine Fever, overall sales in the second quarter increased over the previous quarter.

