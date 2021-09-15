Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC Pink: POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended July 31, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

Q2 ended July 31, 2021 Q2 ended July 31, 2020 Sales 1,340,644 1,377,747 Net Income (33,035 ) 64,462 Income per common share - basic (0.01 ) 0.02 - diluted (0.01 ) 0.02 Weighted avg. common shares Outstanding - basic 3,432,478 3,432,478 - diluted 3,432,478 3,432,478

While Management continues to navigate the supply and demand disruptions caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, and the reduced demand for products due to the African Swine Fever, overall sales in the second quarter increased over the previous quarter.