Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues Second Quarter Financial Results
Financial Results Improved Over First Quarter despite Unprecedented Global Challenges
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC Pink: POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the
period ended July 31, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.
|Q2 ended July 31, 2021
|Q2 ended July 31, 2020
|Sales
|1,340,644
|1,377,747
|Net Income
|(33,035
|)
|64,462
|Income per common share
|- basic
|(0.01
|)
|0.02
|- diluted
|(0.01
|)
|0.02
|Weighted avg. common shares
|Outstanding
|- basic
|3,432,478
|3,432,478
|- diluted
|3,432,478
|3,432,478
While Management continues to navigate the supply and demand disruptions caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, and the reduced demand for products due to the African Swine Fever, overall sales in the second quarter increased over the previous quarter.
