AFC Gamma Raises Quarterly Dividend

Quarterly Dividend Increases by 13.2% to $0.43 Per Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors of AFC Gamma declared a quarterly dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 of $0.43 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on October 15, 2021 to the common stockholders of record on September 30, 2021. The September quarterly dividend represents an increase of approximately 13.2% over the June quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC Gamma’s platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has a combined approximately 100 years of experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance.  All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results.  Certain factors, including the borrower failing to complete the construction described above, an unfavorable change in the regulations of the cannabis industry and other important risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission on June 24, 2021, relating to the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-11, as amended (File No. 333-257248), could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. 

AFC GAMMA, INC. INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
ir@advancedflowercapital.com
www.afcgamma.com

AFC GAMMA, INC. MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Golden / Scott Bisang / Jack Kelleher
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449





