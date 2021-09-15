New high priority drill targets defined at Sandman via expanded model

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“ Gold Bull ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report definition of new high priority multimillion ounce gold targets using an expanded exploration model and recently digitized historic drill hole geochemical data within its 100% owned Sandman Project (“Sandman” or the “Project”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

Exploration Model Expanded to target gold bearing hydrothermal fluid feeder structures below known deposits at the Tertiary-Triassic unconformity. Hydrothermal breccias formed at this contact at the nearby Sleeper deposit hosting bonanza gold ore (Figure 1).

to target gold bearing hydrothermal fluid feeder structures below known deposits at the Tertiary-Triassic unconformity. Hydrothermal breccias formed at this contact at the nearby Sleeper deposit hosting bonanza gold ore (Figure 1). John Wood , the geologist who discovered the nearby Sleeper deposit in the 80’s, has been engaged to advise, challenge and mentor Gold Bull’s geology team.

, the geologist who discovered the nearby Sleeper deposit in the 80’s, has been engaged to advise, challenge and mentor Gold Bull’s geology team. Multi-element geochemical data has defined new (undrilled) target areas adjacent to known gold deposits

adjacent to known gold deposits Historic drill hole geochemical data have defined new broad haloes of pathfinder elements and gold that are being used to define new regional exploration targets .

. High priority drilling scheduled to re-commence in Q4 2021

John Wood, discoverer of the circa 5-million-ounce Sleeper gold deposit commented: “The size of the Sandman surface gold anomaly, at least, 15 km in length, and the apparent elevation control of the gold deposits and adularia “cap” rocks are direct indications that a very large gold-bearing hydrothermal system was active at Sandman. At the Sleeper deposit and regionally at other deposits, bonanza grade gold often occurs at the pre-Tertiary contact where gold-bearing fluids depressurize quickly and deposit high-grade gold. This horizon is not well tested at Sandman and offers an opportunity to target bonanza grade structures, essentially feeder zones to the known deposits. The target here is for relatively small but very high-grade structures like the Sleeper vein and at this stage, could reflect multi-million-ounce potential”

CEO Cherie Leeden commented: “To have globally renowned Advisors, locally available to us here in Nevada, such as John Wood, combined with a Sandman database worth circa $25 million dollars to replicate, is such a gift to Gold Bull. This new target horizon at the geological contact is super exciting. If there is another Sleeper deposit laying just beneath the surface at Sandman, after this next round of drilling, we should know about it.”