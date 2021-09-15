PDS Biotech Reports An Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Prior to joining PDS Biotech, Mr. Reid amassed more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily in drug development. Mr. Reid has worked extensively with biotech firms, successfully bringing several novel molecules targeting oncology and anti-fungal therapies from the bench through development. Internationally, Mr. Reid led many drug development programs in North America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Reid holds a M.Sc. in immunology from McGill University and an MBA from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University, and is the author of more than 20 peer-reviewed manuscripts and abstracts.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that the compensation committee of the board of directors of the Company approved, on September 13, 2021, an equity award to Gregory Reid, the Company’s new VP of Program Development, as a material inducement to Mr. Reid entering into employment with PDS Biotech.

“Greg brings a breadth of experience to PDS Biotech to support the advancement of the company’s innovative pipeline,” said PDS Biotech CEO, Frank Bedu-Addo. “He is an expert in oncology product development.”

An inducement grant of 63,800 shares of PDS Biotech’s common stock, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), was awarded as part of Mr. Reid’s compensation. The awards were granted under PDS Biotech’s 2019 Inducement Plan, as amended, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of PDS Biotech. The option award has an exercise price of $14.99, the closing price of PDS Biotech’s common stock on September 13, 2021. The option award vests over a four-year period, with one-quarter of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date (September 13, 2022) and then monthly over the following 36 months, subject to continued employment with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

