Albireo Announces Bylvay (odevixibat) Now Available in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:30   

– Listed on the German national price list and all pharmacy software programs –

– Bylvay is approved in U.S., EU and UK as first drug treatment for patients with PFIC

– Only once-daily drug indicated to treat all forms of PFIC –

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Bylvay (odevixibat), the first drug approved in Europe for the treatment of all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), is now available by prescription to patients in Germany. Bylvay is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of pruritus in all types of PFIC. A potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), Bylvay is administered as a once-daily capsule or opened and sprinkled onto soft foods and does not require refrigeration.

“With the availability of Bylvay in Germany, we are now able to offer the first non-surgical treatment option to the PFIC patients who are experiencing difficult developmental and physical symptoms,” said Ekkehard Sturm, M.D., Ph.D., Pediatric Hepatologist and Head of Pediatric Gastroenterology-Hepatology, Liver and Intestinal Transplantation at Children's Hospital, University of Tüebingen in Germany. “We are hopeful that Bylvay will help patients avoid complications associated with surgery and provide them with much needed relief from their symptoms.”

Bylvay is now available through retail pharmacies. Sales promotion has already begun, with Albireo commercial staff covering the key centers to inform them of the availability of Bylvay for the treatment of PFIC and the patient support services available. Once Bylvay is prescribed, healthcare providers and families will have the option to use Albireo Assist, which is a customized patient support program built with input from medical experts and patient advocates that aims to support patients and caregivers throughout their treatment journey.

“We are excited to bring the first drug treatment option to PFIC patients in Germany, which has the largest market potential in Europe,” said Pamela Stephenson, Chief Commercial Officer of Albireo. “We have an experienced German team, including, commercial, medical and operations who are on the ground running. Based on our initial conversations with healthcare providers, we know that there is great interest in Bylvay and we are confident in the uptake.”

