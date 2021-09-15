checkAd

Medolife Rx Completes Bi-Annual Visit From Ministry of Environment to Scorpion Reservation, Receives Positive Feedback and Re-Affirmation of Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today that the Company received positive feedback from its bi-annual visit by the Ministry of Environment (MOE) of the Dominican Republic (DR) to its scorpion reservation in the local Neyba province. The formal visit resulted as part of the joint venture partnership between Medolife and the MOE by the surveying commission, where the Company was able to meet certain contract points of the agreement.

The Company has been engaged with the MOE of the DR in a joint venture on the development of a scorpion reservation and investigation on endemic wildlife in the Neyba province since 2008. The facility build-out has been taking place since that time and, per the recently renewed agreement in place with the MOE, the facility was to be visited by the regulatory body bi-annually to assess construction progress, animal safety, and overall compliance with the labor and safety standards of the MOE. The visit took place on September 11, 2021, where The Director of Biodiversity of the MOE, Gabriel Valdez, and his team visited the facility and shared an overall positive assessment of the facility. This assessment included the acknowledgement of three key areas: the high level of training for workers at the reservation, the conclusion that the scorpions being raised in the facility are being properly taken care of, and overall positive socio-economic and health impact the facility is having on the region. This assessment led to the satisfaction of the purpose of the visit and the renewal of the ongoing relationship between the MOE and Medolife.

“Our relationship and partnership with the MOE and government of the DR is vital not only to our ethos of doing good for our community, but to the greater success of Medolife,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We were almost certain that the visit would take place without issue; however, the positivity of the response we received surpassed our own expectations. Director Valdez was so kind in his words and assessment of our progress, and how we are positively impacting the community. We took every step to ensure not only that the scorpions are taken care of, but the people we employ found the job both safe and rewarding. This was observed by the visiting commission, and we couldn’t be more pleased to continue on with our relationship with the MOE.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Completes Bi-Annual Visit From Ministry of Environment to Scorpion Reservation, Receives Positive Feedback and Re-Affirmation of Joint Venture BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...