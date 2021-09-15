Medolife Rx Completes Bi-Annual Visit From Ministry of Environment to Scorpion Reservation, Receives Positive Feedback and Re-Affirmation of Joint Venture

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today that the Company received positive feedback from its bi-annual visit by the Ministry of Environment (MOE) of the Dominican Republic (DR) to its scorpion reservation in the local Neyba province. The formal visit resulted as part of the joint venture partnership between Medolife and the MOE by the surveying commission, where the Company was able to meet certain contract points of the agreement.



The Company has been engaged with the MOE of the DR in a joint venture on the development of a scorpion reservation and investigation on endemic wildlife in the Neyba province since 2008. The facility build-out has been taking place since that time and, per the recently renewed agreement in place with the MOE, the facility was to be visited by the regulatory body bi-annually to assess construction progress, animal safety, and overall compliance with the labor and safety standards of the MOE. The visit took place on September 11, 2021, where The Director of Biodiversity of the MOE, Gabriel Valdez, and his team visited the facility and shared an overall positive assessment of the facility. This assessment included the acknowledgement of three key areas: the high level of training for workers at the reservation, the conclusion that the scorpions being raised in the facility are being properly taken care of, and overall positive socio-economic and health impact the facility is having on the region. This assessment led to the satisfaction of the purpose of the visit and the renewal of the ongoing relationship between the MOE and Medolife.

“Our relationship and partnership with the MOE and government of the DR is vital not only to our ethos of doing good for our community, but to the greater success of Medolife,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We were almost certain that the visit would take place without issue; however, the positivity of the response we received surpassed our own expectations. Director Valdez was so kind in his words and assessment of our progress, and how we are positively impacting the community. We took every step to ensure not only that the scorpions are taken care of, but the people we employ found the job both safe and rewarding. This was observed by the visiting commission, and we couldn’t be more pleased to continue on with our relationship with the MOE.”