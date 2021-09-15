checkAd

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) to Acquire Day Dreamer Productions, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021   

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that they have entered into an LOI to acquire Day Dreamer Productions, LLC to offer in-house video production and marketing content to accounts while providing optimal brand exposure.

The LOI was signed during the week that the Company announced OldCastle APG, Inc.’s 1.5 million mulch bag order, Lowes Companies, Inc.’s packaged mulch products and services agreement, and obtaining the Acumatica system to optimize and assist Company efficiency during increasing demand and continued growth.

Day Dreamer Productions, LLC was founded in 1999 by Victor Spangler, inspired by his years of training in still photography and photojournalism in the early 1980s plus his experience as the Chief Photographer of the Daily News in Batavia, NY. Mr. Spangler’s very first video commercial produced by DDP for Discount Tire Company won two awards — one for Excellence in Retail and the other for Humor. Fast forward to today, Mr. Spangler has video graphed, edited and produced hundreds of commercials and live events. He has done IMAG video directing for concerts, music videos, 3D Animations, and green screen work with virtual sets for TV, DVDs and the web (Learn more).

The Company is currently in discussion and plans to structure the acquisition by fully acquiring Day Dreamer Productions, LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary, and appointing Mr. Spangler as SGTM’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and President of Day Dreamer Productions, LLC under SGTM. The Acquisition is anticipated to close within the period ending December 31, 2021 (Q4).

The Company plans to utilize Day Dreamer Productions, LLC not only to market SGTM to further increase its sales and brand recognition, but also to market other companies as it currently does.

Victor Spangler states, “In Day Dreamer Production’s 22 years of existence, I’ve been blessed to be part of a number of renowned corporations’ video projects — CBS, CBS Sports, Walmart, Prudential insurance commercials, as well as TV shows and live concert events. I am most excited about partnering up with Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) and providing full-time video and marketing services to this amazing group of men and women. The leadership of SGTM is world class and second to none! I’m looking forward to producing creative content with them for many years to come!” Mr. Spangler ends with, "It is with great enthusiasm that I officially accept the Chief Marketing Officer position with Sustainable Green Team. I feel confident that I can make a significant contribution to this already dynamic team.”

