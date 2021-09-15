Galecto to Present at 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Hans Schambye, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM ET and will be available for 1x1 meetings on the same date.



A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Galecto’s Investor website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website following the event.