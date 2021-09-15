checkAd

Galecto to Present at 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Hans Schambye, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM ET and will be available for 1x1 meetings on the same date.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Galecto’s Investor website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website following the event.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and expected to be evaluated in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with an anti-PD1/-L1 product.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO
+45 70 70 52 10 		 
 
 
   
Investor Relations US
Ashley R. Robinson
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 617 430 7577 		Investor/Media Relations EU
Sandya von der Weid
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 78 680 0538
 

 





