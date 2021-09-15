Infosys and SAP Collaborate to Provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.09.2021, 14:40 | 42 | 0 |
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:
INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP (htt
ps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Find
ex.html&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972
be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055015640%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3
D%7C1000&sdata=YLyxYXDhKgVOnNl1WtSceKlPnJwmrE0sp9m3T34AVLE%3D&reserved=0) , a
market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process
Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.
Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence
(BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation
journey and create a roadmap for clients. Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the RISE
with SAP (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews
.sap.com%2F2021%2F01%2Frise-with-sap-revolutionize-customer-business-transformat
ion%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972b
e4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown%
7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D
%7C1000&sdata=5D8u2Sfr95vu9AIbwiXg7s8OW9oA97ix5TFRRLHNnLs%3D&reserved=0)
offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value
realization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all by
leveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part of
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .
During SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=ht
tps%3A%2F%2Freg.sapevents.sap.com%2Fflow%2Fsap%2Fsapphirenow2021%2Fportal%2Fpage
%2Fhome&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972
be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3
D%7C1000&sdata=j74SN48oCnjs2f%2FwtrA0Mp4y0lgYAHQHP28WoQ3lwiU%3D&reserved=0) ,
Infosys was announced among three partners for BPI. As part of this
collaboration, Infosys will put BPI at the center of its process transformation
offerings, leverage its proven accelerators and methodologies, and its
innovative use cases on Live Enterprise Suite
INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP (htt
ps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Find
ex.html&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972
be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055015640%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3
D%7C1000&sdata=YLyxYXDhKgVOnNl1WtSceKlPnJwmrE0sp9m3T34AVLE%3D&reserved=0) , a
market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process
Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.
Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence
(BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation
journey and create a roadmap for clients. Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the RISE
with SAP (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews
.sap.com%2F2021%2F01%2Frise-with-sap-revolutionize-customer-business-transformat
ion%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972b
e4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown%
7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D
%7C1000&sdata=5D8u2Sfr95vu9AIbwiXg7s8OW9oA97ix5TFRRLHNnLs%3D&reserved=0)
offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value
realization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all by
leveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part of
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .
During SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=ht
tps%3A%2F%2Freg.sapevents.sap.com%2Fflow%2Fsap%2Fsapphirenow2021%2Fportal%2Fpage
%2Fhome&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972
be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3
D%7C1000&sdata=j74SN48oCnjs2f%2FwtrA0Mp4y0lgYAHQHP28WoQ3lwiU%3D&reserved=0) ,
Infosys was announced among three partners for BPI. As part of this
collaboration, Infosys will put BPI at the center of its process transformation
offerings, leverage its proven accelerators and methodologies, and its
innovative use cases on Live Enterprise Suite
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0