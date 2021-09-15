checkAd

Infosys and SAP Collaborate to Provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.09.2021, 14:40  |  42   |   |   

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:
INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP (htt
ps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Find
ex.html&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972
be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055015640%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3
D%7C1000&sdata=YLyxYXDhKgVOnNl1WtSceKlPnJwmrE0sp9m3T34AVLE%3D&reserved=0) , a
market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process
Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence
(BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation
journey and create a roadmap for clients. Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the RISE
with SAP (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews
.sap.com%2F2021%2F01%2Frise-with-sap-revolutionize-customer-business-transformat
ion%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972b
e4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown%
7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D
%7C1000&sdata=5D8u2Sfr95vu9AIbwiXg7s8OW9oA97ix5TFRRLHNnLs%3D&reserved=0)
offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value
realization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all by
leveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part of
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .

During SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=ht
tps%3A%2F%2Freg.sapevents.sap.com%2Fflow%2Fsap%2Fsapphirenow2021%2Fportal%2Fpage
%2Fhome&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972
be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown
%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3
D%7C1000&sdata=j74SN48oCnjs2f%2FwtrA0Mp4y0lgYAHQHP28WoQ3lwiU%3D&reserved=0) ,
Infosys was announced among three partners for BPI. As part of this
collaboration, Infosys will put BPI at the center of its process transformation
offerings, leverage its proven accelerators and methodologies, and its
innovative use cases on Live Enterprise Suite
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infosys and SAP Collaborate to Provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP (htt …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Michael Krupp folgt Jürgen Eckert als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Degussa Bank
10.000 grüne Wasserstoff-Generatoren pro Monat: Spatenstich für Massenproduktion von Enapter-Elektrolyseuren in Nordrhein-Westfalen
P&G intensiviert Engagement gegen den Klimawandel - Klares Ziel bei den Treibhausgasemissionen: Net Zero bis 2040
Neue Studie zeigt: Das deutsche Diversitäts-Dilemma / Die Initiative BeyondGenderAgenda veröffentlicht den ...
NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards ...
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An ...
GTÜ setzt Erfolgskurs trotz anspruchsvoller Rahmenbedingungen fort
Primark verpflichtet sich dazu, nachhaltigere Angebote für alle erschwinglich zu machen - ...
Grüne Woche 2022: Traditionsmesse als erstes Highlight im deutschen Messejahr - Internationale Grüne Woche in ...
Umfrage zu Veränderungen im Arbeitsalltag: 72 Prozent der Führungskräfte fühlen sich gewappnet für neue Anforderungen
Titel
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
ACCURE raises $8 million dollars to accelerate the battery safety and analytics market (FOTO)
Lift Days von Ankorstore kommen zum dritten Jahr in Folge mit großen Angeboten nach ...
PwC-Wasserstoffrechner zeigt, ab wann sich H2-Anwendungen rentieren
Eleva erreicht industriellen Produktionsmaßstab und bereitet sich auf die klinische ...
Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health und David Horsager sind Headliner des Global Online-SAFe® Summit ...
Bornitrid-Kühlfüllstoffe von 3M für das Wärmemanagement in hochentwickelten ...
Wasserstoffprojekt "Energiepark Bad Lauchstädt" erhält ...
Hohe Heizkosten und CO2-Abgabe: Private Vermieter sprechen sich für mehr Energieeffizienz aus (FOTO)
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:05 UhrNasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16:02 UhrDGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,29 Euro je Aktie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:02 UhrDGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:02 UhrVietnam Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 673 Million by 2026 - Arizton
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
16:01 UhrOriginal-Research: GBC Insider Focus Index (von GBC AG):
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:01 UhrUS-Anleihen starten mit leichten Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16:01 UhrLevel One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16:01 UhrEHang Partners with HELI-EASTERN for Urban Air Mobility Operations in Integrated Airspace in Shenzhen
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16:00 UhrAllied Announces September 2021 Distribution
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16:00 UhrBTS makes a targeted offset issue of approximately 4.2 MSEK as partial payment for previously completed acquisitions
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten