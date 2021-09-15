Infosys and SAP Collaborate to Provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 15.09.2021, 14:40 | 42 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 14:40 |

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digitalservices and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Findex.html&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055015640%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=YLyxYXDhKgVOnNl1WtSceKlPnJwmrE0sp9m3T34AVLE%3D&reserved=0) , amarket leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business ProcessTransformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence(BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformationjourney and create a roadmap for clients. Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the RISEwith SAP (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.sap.com%2F2021%2F01%2Frise-with-sap-revolutionize-customer-business-transformation%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=5D8u2Sfr95vu9AIbwiXg7s8OW9oA97ix5TFRRLHNnLs%3D&reserved=0)offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate valuerealization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all byleveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part ofInfosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .During SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Freg.sapevents.sap.com%2Fflow%2Fsap%2Fsapphirenow2021%2Fportal%2Fpage%2Fhome&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7Cf8ef8428f9a54e0e5de708d972be4b9d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637666984055025595%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=j74SN48oCnjs2f%2FwtrA0Mp4y0lgYAHQHP28WoQ3lwiU%3D&reserved=0) ,Infosys was announced among three partners for BPI. As part of thiscollaboration, Infosys will put BPI at the center of its process transformationofferings, leverage its proven accelerators and methodologies, and itsinnovative use cases on Live Enterprise Suite

