Fluor Announces Early Results and Increase in Total Maximum Amount for Cash Tender Offer

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) (“Fluor” or the “Company”) today announced the early results of the previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) the notes listed in the table below (together, the “Notes”) for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest, of up to $400,000,000, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 31, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). Additionally, Fluor announced today that it has amended the Offer by increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest, it will accept in the Offer from $400,000,000 to $500,000,000 (as amended, the “Total Maximum Amount”) and will increase the maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest, of 2024 Notes that it will accept in the Offer from $100,000,000 to $114,028,440 (as amended, the “2024 Notes Maximum Amount”). All other terms of the previously announced Offer remain unchanged. Acceptance of Notes with respect to the Total Maximum Amount has been determined by reference to an FX rate of EUR 1 = USD 1.1827. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of Notes validly tendered as of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on September 14, 2021 (such date and time, the “Early Tender Time”) and the principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase: