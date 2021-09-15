checkAd

Hasbro Redeems 2.60% Notes due November 19, 2022

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it redeemed all of its 2.60% notes due November 19, 2022. The 2022 Notes with an aggregate principal amount of $300 million were redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes plus a "make-whole" premium calculated as set forth in the 2022 Notes and the Notes Indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

In March 2022, Hasbro redeemed its May 15, 2021 notes with an aggregate principal amount of $300 million.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

