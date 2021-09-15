Hasbro Redeems 2.60% Notes due November 19, 2022

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it redeemed all of its 2.60% notes due November 19, 2022. The 2022 Notes with an aggregate principal amount of $300 million were redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes plus a "make-whole" premium calculated as set forth in the 2022 Notes and the Notes Indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

