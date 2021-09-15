LEADING CHILD EDUCATIONAL HEALTH AND ACTIVITY SERVICES PROVIDER SELECTS DATA443 PRODUCT SUITE TO PROTECT AND PROVIDE PRIVACY COMPLIANCE SERVICES

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) ( OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, has announced that Fitness Finders is utilizing the Data443 Data Identification Manager product to protect and comply with the CCPA and other US privacy laws.

“We have millions of identities to manage across several products. Additionally, our clients are in many states that drive different requirements for privacy compliance. Since the vast majority of our client data is children, we take special care as well to minimally collect, and store and manage appropriately. The Data443 solution fulfills our requirements,” stated Fitness Finders CEO Rich Fairbanks.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443 added, “We were able to provide Fitness Finders a fully branded interface for any privacy requests same day and integrate to their custom backends a few days later. The ability to provide a full interface to manage all facets of data privacy compliance is of growing importance for any organization. We are proud to support a long-standing organization such as Fitness Finders that is doing such great work with children – providing not just physical health but all-around benefits – so important in this day and age”.

Data443’s Data Identification Manager is an industry-leading and award-winning data identification, classification, migration, and governance suite. Data Identification Manager is also available in a recently announced product bundle, including the award-winning Secure Content Manager and Ransomware Recovery Manager.

