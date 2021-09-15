Ameresco Partnership with City of El Campo, Texas Improves Water and Sewer Metering Infrastructure Citywide

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its project with the City of El Campo, Texas to upgrade and replace existing water and sewer metering infrastructure. The project resulted after Ameresco conducted an investment grade audit and identified potential utility improvement measures that would restore degraded meter accuracy, improve revenue potential and reduce operational cost for the city.

City of El Campo, Texas partnership with leading cleantech integrator, Ameresco, Inc. improves water and sewer metering infrastructure citywide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameresco replaced 4,805 water meters citywide, some of which were over 20 years old, and implemented a fixed-based Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system to allow for wireless reading of water meter data. This automated meter reading system eliminates the need for estimated meter reading, decreases meter accessibility issues and subsequently reduces billing errors. The resulting monetary benefits to the city include reduced utility rates, a projected cost savings of $92,052 in the first year alone, and the opportunity to recapture lost revenue.

The wireless AMI system will allow for automation of the City of El Campo’s billing process and reduce subsequent burden to city staff. These improvements will also reduce the risk of meter failure and lead to fewer service calls from customers in need of assistance. Additionally, a new web portal for the new system will enable customers to view their historical utility consumption data, enhancing the customer experience, and also allow city staff to access the meter data from any location with an internet connection.

“We’re thrilled that our contributions can benefit a community so committed to fostering a smarter and more efficient world,” said Bob Georgeoff, vice president of Ameresco. “By implementing such innovative improvements, the City of El Campo has made upgrades that will benefit the everyday lives of its residents through utility upgrades.”

The water and sewer metering infrastructure project advances the City of El Campo’s commitment to embracing and implementing smart city technologies. It marks a significant step for the city in becoming more efficient and enhancing transparency with its citizens.