Global Study Reveals Over 90% of Organizations are Missing Key CXM Capabilities to Drive Business Results

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today released the results of its commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting to explore how decision makers are using data insights to deliver better customer experiences.

The study, Boost Customer Experience Success With A Unified Approach, reveals that customer experience (CX) is a priority for 82% of decision makers, yet over 90% said they are missing key capabilities in their current technology stack to support a CX strategy that drives business results. These key capabilities include advanced AI to manage risk and efficiency, better data privacy, and ability to share insights with different customer-facing departments.