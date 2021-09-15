Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Corporate Update Shows Strong Growth

Wellteq serves enterprise customers and in doing so generates four revenue streams within the corporate wellness sector, the largest being Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company expects the audited SaaS revenue for the year ended June 30, 2021, to be in the range of CA$1.1M to CA$1.25M representing greater than 100% growth year-over-year from SaaS revenues for the previous year ended June 30, 2020. This SaaS revenue comprises approximately 75% of total revenue which is projected to be in the range of CA$1.5M to CA$1.65M, excluding other income. The revenue increase is derived from the sales pipeline which was developed prior to the receipt of the RTO financing proceeds on March 23, 2021. Revenue is expected to accelerate further through FY2022 now that the Company is deploying invested capital into growing the sales and marketing team. Growing the number of paid subscribers is the primary driver of this growth, and Wellteq is now more assertively investing into sales and marketing to further accelerate the corporate wellness revenue growth rates as well as adding new revenue streams across the continuum of care. The company launched a new website (www.wellteq.co) and commenced a series of digital marketing campaigns this week ahead of Mental Health Month in October and the end of year corporate wellness and insurance renewals in January in the APAC region.

In addition to the expected increase in revenues, Wellteq has experienced an approximately 100% increase in the size of its registered user base, which has increased to 17,092 registered users during the eight-month calendar period ended August 31, 2021, compared to 8,553 registered users during the full calendar year ended December 31, 2020. There are expected to be multiple factors driving user growth going forward, including Wellteq’s largest insurance client, ramping up the deployment of Wellteq’s corporate wellness solutions to over one million of their consumer insurance customers and the acquisition of new large corporate clients. The Company projects user numbers to experience high triple digit growth, or higher, during the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.