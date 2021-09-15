AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Food Production & Processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group (MNG)

Independent testing indicates that MNG’s all-natural soft white wheat baking flour will provide up to 45 times more fiber, up to 3 times more protein and only 11% of the starch found in all-purpose baking flour.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AGRI), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, announces that it has entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire the intellectual property (IP) from Manna Nutritional Group LLC (MNG), a privately held firm based in Boise, Idaho. The IP encompasses patent-pending technologies to naturally process and convert grain, pulses and root vegetables, resulting in low-starch, low-sugar, high-protein, fiber-rich baking flour products, as well as a wide range of breakfast cereals, juices, natural sweeteners and baking enhancers. The core process is covered under a pending patent application in the U.S. and key international markets.

This all-natural process is designed to unlock nutritional properties, flavor and other qualities in a range of modern, ancient and heritage grains, pulses and root vegetables – creating specialized all-natural baking and all-purpose flours, sweeteners, juices, naturally sweet cereals and other valuable products, providing numerous opportunities for dietary, nutritional, performance and culinary applications.

Key identified advantages of this production process:

The Company’s independent lab testing indicates that MNG’s soft white wheat baking flour contains up to 46% fiber, 23% protein and only 8% starch, which results in 45 times more fiber, up to 3 times more protein and provides only 11% of the starch found in standard/commercial all-purpose baking flour.

The resulting products deliver a significantly lower carbohydrate content than conventional processed flour-based food products and are designed to provide significantly higher levels of plant-based protein and natural fiber in addition to other nutrients and enzymes – without compromising taste, texture and quality.