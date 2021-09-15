checkAd

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Food Production & Processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group (MNG)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:45  |  70   |   |   

Adds patent pending technologies for the natural processing and conversion of grains, pulses and root vegetables to low starch, low sugar, high protein and fiber rich baking flours, juices, sweeteners and other products.

Independent testing indicates that MNG’s all-natural soft white wheat baking flour will provide up to 45 times more fiber, up to 3 times more protein and only 11% of the starch found in all-purpose baking flour.

Plans launch of proprietary AgriFORCE branded food products for the growing wellness and health-conscious consumers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AGRI), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, announces that it has entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire the intellectual property (IP) from Manna Nutritional Group LLC (MNG), a privately held firm based in Boise, Idaho. The IP encompasses patent-pending technologies to naturally process and convert grain, pulses and root vegetables, resulting in low-starch, low-sugar, high-protein, fiber-rich baking flour products, as well as a wide range of breakfast cereals, juices, natural sweeteners and baking enhancers. The core process is covered under a pending patent application in the U.S. and key international markets.

This all-natural process is designed to unlock nutritional properties, flavor and other qualities in a range of modern, ancient and heritage grains, pulses and root vegetables – creating specialized all-natural baking and all-purpose flours, sweeteners, juices, naturally sweet cereals and other valuable products, providing numerous opportunities for dietary, nutritional, performance and culinary applications.

Key identified advantages of this production process:
The Company’s independent lab testing indicates that MNG’s soft white wheat baking flour contains up to 46% fiber, 23% protein and only 8% starch, which results in 45 times more fiber, up to 3 times more protein and provides only 11% of the starch found in standard/commercial all-purpose baking flour.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The resulting products deliver a significantly lower carbohydrate content than conventional processed flour-based food products and are designed to provide significantly higher levels of plant-based protein and natural fiber in addition to other nutrients and enzymes – without compromising taste, texture and quality.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Food Production & Processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group (MNG) Adds patent pending technologies for the natural processing and conversion of grains, pulses and root vegetables to low starch, low sugar, high protein and fiber rich baking flours, juices, sweeteners and other products. Independent testing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...