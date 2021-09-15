Allied Corp Provides Update Regarding Nevada Building and Option to Purchase Nevada State License

This building has been designed with ample space to receive Colombia CBD products (THC below 0.3%) that can then be processed into various medical products. Furthermore, through Allied’s wholly owned subsidiary, Allied US Products, LLC, Allied has an option to purchase a Nevada State license that would be triggered by US Federal legalization of cannabis.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the construction of its 8900 square foot modular building that is currently situated in the City of North Las Vegas. In addition to this, the City of North Las Vegas has now approved the land use for the intended location of the building. This building is awaiting the Nevada State engineering approvals in order to proceed with the building permit and then go to tender for trades to be able to complete the foundation upon which the building will be placed.

“The US market is one that we definitely have our eye on. Now that we have successfully shipped CBD to the US several times and our building is progressing, we plan to be ready for US Federal Legalization if and when it occurs.” said Mr. Calum Hughes, CEO and Chairman of Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with its main production center in Colombia and is one of the few companies that has exported from Colombia internationally. In preparation for the possible legalization of cannabis by the US Federal Government, Allied also has the option to purchase a US cannabis license in the US (Nevada) exercisable if such were to happen. In addition to this, Allied has three CBD-brands to market with products selling in the United States. Lastly, Allied has both Cannabinoid and psilocybin products in the pharmaceutical development track seeking pharma drug indications for depression, anxiety and PTSD.

