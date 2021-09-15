Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant New Customer Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced it has expanded its AI data annotation capabilities to include patient medical records and has won a contract with a …

By synthesizing capabilities from its AI data annotation platform and Synodex medical data extraction platform, Innodata has created a medical record AI data annotation platform that can create large volumes of high-quality AI training data, is fully HIPAA-compliant, meets stringent information security protocols, and leverages auto-tagging intelligence with Innodata's proprietary AI models.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced it has expanded its AI data annotation capabilities to include patient medical records and has won a contract with a new customer, a Fortune 500 insurance company, to support its medical record predictive model development and business analytics. Innodata anticipates revenue from the engagement will be approximately $3 million one-time and approximately $800 thousand per year ongoing.

AI-related spend in the global healthcare market is expected to reach $62 billion by 2027, up from $3 billion this year.[1] Analysts expect AI to be applied to areas like diagnostics, risk analytics, precision medicine, administrative processes within provider and payer organizations, and drug discovery. Major factors driving this growth include the increasing volume of healthcare data, the growing complexity of datasets, the need to reduce healthcare costs, and the recent AI adoption by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expedite COVID-19 vaccine and drug development.

"As AI moves from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'must-have', healthcare, insurance, and life sciences companies are likely to confront the data challenges most often cited as impeding AI success," said Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Officer at Innodata. "Innodata is well-positioned to help these companies successfully overcome their data challenges and scale their use of AI."

