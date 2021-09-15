checkAd

MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

SAN JOSE, CA and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ("MoSys"), a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud, networking, security and communications systems, and Peraso Technologies Inc. ("Peraso"), a global leader in the development of 5G mmWave silicon devices, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") for a business combination by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Business Combination"). Upon the closing of the Business Combination (the "Closing"), the stockholders of Peraso are expected to hold, on a fully-diluted basis, a 61% equity interest in the combined company, with the remaining 39% equity interest to be retained by the stockholders of MoSys, assuming the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) are satisfied, or a 57.7% equity interest by the stockholders of Peraso and a 42.3% equity interest by the stockholders of MoSys, assuming the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied, in each case, as described further below. On Closing, MoSys will change its name to Peraso Inc. and expects shares of its common stock to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol PRSO. The Arrangement Agreement and the Business Combination have been approved by MoSys' and Peraso's boards of directors and are subject to approval by MoSys' and Peraso's stockholders. The Business Combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to sign the Arrangement Agreement with Peraso, as we believe the Business Combination will provide substantial opportunities for our business across expanded high-growth markets," stated Dan Lewis, MoSys' Chief Executive Officer. "The combination will broaden our product lines, add operating scale and unlock potential selling synergies across common customers. Together, the company is uniquely positioned to target high-growth opportunities in 5G, as well as telecom and data networks. The deployment of 5G faces two key bottlenecks: the sub-6Ghz spectrum is exhausted and software-only solutions have become a limiting factor in effectively accelerating network hardware. Peraso's market-leading mmWave technology, combined with MoSys' accelerator engine ICs and virtual accelerator engine IP, directly addresses these bottlenecks and the significant spectrum needs of future 5G networks. With a combined IP portfolio of 130 patents, our technologies and solutions provide more bandwidth, better latency and faster throughput to meet the increased requirements of the more than 70 billion connected devices forecasted by 2030, as well as significantly expanded growth prospects beyond what MoSys can achieve as a standalone company."

Wertpapier


