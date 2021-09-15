checkAd

Live Current Signs LOI to Acquire San Diego Based Media Technology Company Evasyst

Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire Evasyst Inc (dba Kast), ("Kast") of San Diego in an all-stock reverse takeover.

The LOI

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, it is the intention of the parties to sign a definitive agreement within 90 days of signing of the LOI. Conditions precedent to signing of a definitive agreement include:

  1. Both parties submitting to and completing due diligence investigations.
  2. Both parties obtaining any shareholder approval required.
  3. Kast providing the most recent two fiscal years of audited financial statements.

Conditions required concurrently with the signing of the definitive agreement include:

  1. LIVC issuing up to 125 million shares to the current shareholders of Kast for all their issued and outstanding shares.
  2. LIVC raising $1.5 million dollars in working capital.

Management and Directors

At the closing, Live Current's CEO, David Jeffs, will resign and be replaced by Kast's current CEO, media and technology veteran, Mark Ollila. In addition, the current board of directors of Live Current will resign and a new board will be appointed that will include Mark Ollila, David Jeffs, one director nominated by Live Current shareholders and two directors nominated by Kast shareholders.

About Kast

Kast is an online watch party platform for friends to watch videos, play games, and be together. The platform empowers individuals to live-share synchronized video, engage within the community, and build relationships with like-minded people. The Kast team consists of passionate individuals who hail from diverse backgrounds across the globe, coming from exciting and fast-paced industries such as esports, video streaming, entertainment, and video games.

Kast CEO and Co-founder Mark Ollila has over twenty years of experience in the games and media technology industry previously with senior roles at Nokia and Microsoft, including leading Nokia First Party Games Publishing. He also served on the advisory board of the Game Developers Conference (Mobile) and, was a board member of the EMEA Chapter of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. He was Chairman of the Board of Physics Middleware provider Meqon Research AB (acquired by Ageia and then NVIDIA) and currently is on the board of Blind Squirrel Entertainment.

Live Current Signs LOI to Acquire San Diego Based Media Technology Company Evasyst VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire Evasyst Inc (dba Kast), ("Kast") of San Diego in an all-stock …

