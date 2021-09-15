DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Market Report Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Market Update and Launch of Third Tap 15.09.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Market Update and Launch of Third Tap

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

15 September 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

15 September 2021

Market Update and Launch of Third Tap

The Company's market announcement is accessible via the following link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8943L_1-2021-9-15.pdf

Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

15.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 8 Sackville Street W1S 3DG London United Kingdom Phone: +44(0)7584336458 E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936 WKN: A284QJ Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1233608

End of News DGAP News Service

1233608 15.09.2021