The Reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens its Doors

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Oxford Properties are pleased to open its doors to the highly anticipated, restored Park Hyatt Toronto hotel. Long considered one of Toronto's most iconic addresses, the property offers deeply personalized and engaged service as the cornerstone of the hotel’s revival.

Park Hyatt Toronto King Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

The re-imagined Park Hyatt Toronto hotel combines luxury, sophistication, and glamour with a distinctive nod to Canadian heritage, art deco, and literature. The hotel collaborated with world-renowned designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, who drew inspiration from Canada's striking seasons and natural landscapes to bring this experience to life. The luxurious property offers an elevated home-away-from-home experience with purpose and style through modern materials and soothing color schemes.

“We are proud to welcome guests to the restored Park Hyatt Toronto hotel, with exceptional personalized service at the heart of every touchpoint,” says Bonnie Strome, general manager, Park Hyatt Toronto. “The remarkable transformation was thoughtfully crafted to provide unparalleled luxury experiences across culinary, arts and culture, travel and design.”

Rooted in celebrating the sophistication of the arts, Park Hyatt Toronto features a significant permanent art collection highlighting spectacular pieces from renowned Canadian and indigenous artists. A new public art sculpture “Rendezvous” by renowned Canadian artist An Te Liu, forms a vivid and iconic tableau establishing the hotel as a singular destination. “Dead Ringers”, a large-scale tapestry in the lobby by Canadian artist Shannon Bool, sets the tone for each guest's enriched and immersive stay.

The 219 guestrooms – including 40 luxurious suites – artfully balance residential comfort with contemporary design. The unrivalled presidential suite located on the 14th floor includes a welcoming foyer, a chef’s pantry and dining room, a study and living room grounded by a stone-clad fireplace with champagne metal accents. The stone-tiled bathroom is a lavish wellness sanctuary featuring a contemporary double vanity, glass-enclosed double rain shower, and a free-standing soaker tub overlooking Yorkville.

