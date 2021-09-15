checkAd

Customized Solutions Regions Bank’s Capital Markets Division Adds Freddie Mac Multifamily Financing Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the company’s Real Estate Capital Markets division is now an approved Freddie Mac Multifamily Conventional and Targeted Affordable Housing Optigo lender.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005047/en/

Regions’ Real Estate Capital Markets division serves clients nationwide with teams in several high-growth markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Birmingham, Tampa, and Austin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Regions’ Real Estate Capital Markets division serves clients nationwide with teams in several high-growth markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Birmingham, Tampa, and Austin. (Photo: Business Wire)

This additional approval further enhances Regions’ comprehensive Capital Markets agency lending suite, which already includes Fannie Mae DUS and FHA/HUD financing services. As a full-service agency lender serving clients with conventional multifamily, affordable housing, and senior housing financing, Regions Capital Markets delivers a range of competitive options to meet clients’ evolving needs. The Freddie Mac multifamily designation complements Regions’ longtime work to deliver financial solutions for conventional and affordable housing opportunities, supporting strong, vibrant communities and more inclusive prosperity as more housing options are made available to the public.

“Joining the Freddie Mac Multifamily lender network, combined with the insights and experience of our team, positions Regions to offer even more innovative financing solutions to the clients and communities we serve,” said Joel Stephens, head of Capital Markets for Regions Bank. “We have seen tremendous growth in recent years as Regions Capital Markets has connected with more clients across the country, delivering a highly customized approach to real estate lending that supports a healthy, stable and accessible housing market. The addition of Freddie Mac lending will help us not only deepen relationships with existing clients but also attract new clients who are drawn to Regions’ superior service and relationship-based approach to financing essential housing opportunities.”

By serving as a Freddie Mac Multifamily Optigo lender for conventional and affordable loans, Regions Capital Markets offers financing for the acquisition, refinance or rehabilitation of market-rate and affordable multifamily properties. Products include fixed- and floating-rate loans, student housing, manufactured housing communities, impact investing, HUD Section 8 financing, and more.

“Freddie Mac Multifamily is pleased to welcome Regions Bank to the Optigo lender network,” said Rich Martinez, senior vice president of Production and Sales at Freddie Mac Multifamily. “We look forward to working with the seasoned and dedicated team at Regions to provide innovative financing solutions for multifamily borrowers.”

Additional information on Regions’ Capital Markets and other Corporate Banking services can be found at www.regions.com/capitalmarkets.

About Regions Financial Corporation
 Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Regions Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Customized Solutions Regions Bank’s Capital Markets Division Adds Freddie Mac Multifamily Financing Services Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the company’s Real Estate Capital Markets division is now an approved Freddie Mac Multifamily Conventional and Targeted Affordable Housing Optigo lender. This press release features multimedia. View the full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Disaster Relief. Community Support. Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Comprehensive Hurricane Ida Response
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Regions Responds: Bank Announces Flood-Recovery Services for Middle Tennessee; Regions Foundation Announces $50,000 in Disaster Relief
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21More Affordable Housing: Regions Announces Fund to Support Developments in 10 States
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Progress. Performance. Priorities. Regions Financial Issues Annual Review and ESG Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten